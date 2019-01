Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS saved a father and his three-month-old baby from a toilet in a supermarket.

The Portchester fire crew was called to Lidl this morning at 11.19am to break the door lock and help the pair out.

A tweet from their feed read: ‘28P4 mobilised to persons locked in a toilet at a local supermarket.

‘This was a difficult job as the door should’ve been on a bank vault not a toilet!

‘Dad and three-month-old baby were all fine when we got the door open.’