Portchester school reveals revamped sports hall 

SPORTS teams, community hirers and school pupils were overjoyed after four years of fundraising finally paid off.

Portchester Community School opened its new sports hall floor after the previous floor was beginning to be a health and safety risk.

Portchester Karate Club during their demonstration in the new sports hall.'Picture: Sarah Standing (180878-9773)

Teacher Lucy Redfern said: ‘It was starting to crumble and get really worn so we have been saving and fundraising for the past four years and made £15,000 and then Hampshire County Council gave us £20,000 so we could finally have a new one put down.

‘It is used by lots of community hirers and local sports teams like Portchester Karate Club and we have lots of wheelchair teams use the hall as well and the new floor will be better for their use which was really important for us.’

She added: ‘As a community school we think it is really important that there are good quality facilities that local people can use.’