Pub joins traders’ group aiming to revive Fareham town centre

A SECOND pub has joined the fight to revive Fareham town centre.

The Ironmaster pub has signed up to the Fareham Traders’ Committee to support local businesses and make West Street thrive.

Owner Carol Baker said: ‘ I am a great believer in working with the community to create a healthy environment for all who live and work within.

‘I also believe in giving back to the community by raising money for local charities.’

Along with the original founders, Simon Dampier from Heathen Chemistry Records, Tyler Adams from The 157 Store, Amanda Barnes from Mug Shot, Shane Davies from The Crafty Makery and Martin Munns from The Fareham, Carol believes the town centre needs more events.

She said: ‘I believe the town centre should be more happening, giving reasons for people to visit the businesses.

‘Events such as German markets at Christmas, dancing around the May pole, Morris dancers, carnivals and Farmers markets are some examples.

‘I believe if we are working together we can make Fareham a more happening place to visit benefiting every one involved.’

It comes as Fareham Borough Council approved plans for a multi-million renovation of Ferneham Hall and budgeted £275,000 to enable the management and the delivery of the Fareham Civic Quarter Regeneration project which could include the replacement of Osborn Multi Storey Car Park, potential commercial development, improving pedestrian links with West Street and at least around 100 new homes with parking.

Simon Dampier said: ‘I think the fact the council is doing something in the town is really positive.

‘All the plans sound really interesting but we need to know the nitty gritty details to ensure it will be right for Fareham.

‘They need to make it a place bands can play because there is a culture there that will bring people to the town.’

The association believe the town regeneration is long overdue.

Simon said: ‘At the moment the heat and football has really killed West Street and it has hit everyone but our end can be very quiet.

‘The town centre is overdue a facelift.’