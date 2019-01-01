Reading project for children

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS are being urged to seize the chance to read more books.

Hampshire County Council wants people to take part in a winter reading challenge.

Libraries are running the scheme in the hope that children will read four books before January 26.

The challenge started last month, and books can be taken out from the libraries across the county.

Executive member for recreation and heritage, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: ‘Our libraries are committed to helping children to read, whatever their ability, and to provide fun, welcoming and engaging environments in which they can do that.

‘With cold, wet weather keeping people indoors more at this time of year, it’s the perfect time for children to get more reading in.

‘Our Summer Reading Challenge this year saw 15,324 children complete the challenge in the county council’s libraries – that’s more children than in any other local authority in the south east.

‘This tells us our reading challenges are effective at keeping children reading during the holidays.

Libraries in Fareham, Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Petersfield; Portchester, and Stubbington are taking part.

Children are asked to rate the books.