Residents can choose equipment for Fareham play area

RESIDENTS are being asked to choose new equipment for a play area that will be refurbished.

Fareham Borough Council is asking locals to have a say in what facilities are installed at Bath Lane play area.

An online survey has been set up for children and parents to have a look at the options and decide which items they would like in the play area.

The current climbing frame will be removed and residents will get to choose their favourite style of climbing unit to go in its place.

Executive member of leisure and community, councillor Sue Bell, said: ‘The new equipment will help give the play area the uplift it needs but we want the children of the borough to decide what they want to play with.

‘Please help us out and get voting for your favourite equipment to give our children what they deserve – a fun and exciting new play area.’

Visit snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=153752897995 to have your say on the new equipment.