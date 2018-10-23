Retailer is given a facelift  

OUTDOOR retailer Millets has invested into its Fareham store and is carrying out a full refurbishment.

Millets has more than 100 stores around the UK, all selling outdoor equipment and clothing.

Millets, in West Street, Fareham, has been open for 15 years and employs 10 people. The 1,700 sq ft store stocks a variety of brands such as The North Face, Berghaus, Eurohike and Peter Storm.

The store relaunch will take place on Friday, with customers receiving an additional 20 per cent off.

Paul Randles, head of retail, said: ‘We are delighted to have secured the long-term future of our Fareham store and the decision to invest was a simple one.

‘We have a great team who have been delighting customers for years, so our investment is in safe hands. I’m sure our customers will love the new look store.’