REV AMY WEBB: Finding creative ways to pray

The curate of St John’s Church, Locks Heath on the Thy Kingdom Come prayer project

You might not think that prayer is a particularly exciting subject, but it has been quite exciting to be praying over the past week or so.

Our church has been involved in a global prayer movement called Thy Kingdom Come which encourages Christians to pray in all kinds of creative ways.

It is happening in the 10 days between Ascension Day, when we remember Jesus returning to be with his Father in heaven, to Pentecost, when we celebrate the coming of God’s Holy Spirit.

Churches across the region have been engaging in all sorts of prayer activities, including traditional morning and evening prayers, 24/7 prayer rooms, prayer walks, praying with school groups and activity prayers using stones, wood, water, sand and so on.

Here in Locks Heath, we have been encouraging our congregations to Pray for 5.

This means choosing five people that you know and committing to pray for them every day throughout the 10 days of Thy Kingdom Come.

Our aim in praying for others is that more people will come to know the love, acceptance, peace and joy that can be found in knowing Jesus.

What we’ve found is that as we’ve each prayed for our five people, we’ve become less self-focussed and more compassionate towards the needs of those around us.

We’ve also seen our own relationship with God deepening, as we spend time praying for others.

The Thy Kingdom Come 10 days of prayer climaxes this Sunday as we reach the date in the church calendar where churches remember the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost.

At St. John’s Locks Heath we’ll be combining our normal 9.15am and 10.45am services into one big celebration service at 10am. We’ll look at the story of Pentecost (you can read about it in the book of Acts in the Bible), think about how our prayers during Thy Kingdom Come have made a difference – including in us, and celebrate the fact that because God sent the Holy Spirit to be with us, God is always near.

Why not come along and join us! You would be very welcome. Find out more at sjlh.org.uk

St John’s Church is in Church Road, Locks Heath.

Call the parish office on 01489 578 082.