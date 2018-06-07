REV GREGG MENSINGH: ‘I always love a church wedding’

The rector of Botley, Curdridge and Durley on the upcoming special wedding event

It feels like love is in the air at the moment. Summer is the season for church weddings and many of us still have a warm glow from the royal wedding.

One of our churches has decided to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a special wedding event this weekend and it promises to be great fun.

St Peter’s Church in Curdridge will host its Royal Wedding Fayre tomorrow from midday until 4pm, with displays of vintage wedding dresses, hats and gifts, church bells ringing and live music happening throughout the day.

You can raise a glass to the newly-wed royals with a glass of local beer, Isle of Wight cherry juice, Pimms or Prosecco. The wedding breakfast will be a tasty barbecue and later afternoon tea. For children, there will be a bouncy castle outside.

Many couples will be renewing their wedding vows on the day, to show their ongoing commitment to their married life. You’re welcome to do so too – you don’t have to have been married in St Peter’s Church.

Among those couples will be Graham and Annette Chapman, who are both in their 90s. We think they are the couple who have been married for the longest in the village – almost 69 years. They’ll also cut our official wedding cake.

The whole day is designed to promote the idea of getting married in church, and will include displays of wedding fashions and photos of couples who were married at St Peter’s.

I always love a church wedding – whether I happen to be taking it myself, or if I’m a guest. There is something extra special about a couple making their promises before God, and in a beautifully-decorated church.

If you feel like indulging in a bit of romance this Saturday, why not come along and join us? It will be a great afternoon for us all to celebrate a special royal wedding, and the commitment of so many other couples who will be there on the day.

For more details about this event, ring Anna on 01489-600993. For details about getting married in church, see go to portsmouth.anglican.org/weddings.

St Peter’s Church is in Church Lane, Curdridge.

Sunday service is 10am.

For more information go to bcd-churches.org.uk