Royal Navy charity receives cheque from naval base

THE Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) recently received a cheque for £1000 raised from an open day event and special dinner at a naval training base.

Warrant Officers and Senior Rates at HMS Collingwood in Fareham fundraised the money from the Establishment’s recent Open Day event and at a recent Mess dinner where as according to tradition personnel were fined for any misdemeanours that happen during the evening (clip-on bow tie for example) and this is usually paid in the form of a bottle of port.

For this evening, however, the defaulter was made to donate the equivalent cost of a bottle to the charity pot.

Hilary Jukes from RNRMC, said: ‘This money will not only be used just on projects to benefit the moral of those currently serving but also elderly veterans in care homes and wounded, sick, and working age veterans.’​​​​​​