Shotguns and pickup truck stolen during Warsash burglary

THREE shotguns, 500 rounds of shotgun ammunition and a pickup truck were stolen from a house – leading police to appeal for witnesses and information.

The burglary took place on Warsash Road between 6pm and 10pm on Sunday.

Officers are urging anyone who locates any firearms or ammunition that may have been discarded not to touch the items and to contact police immediately.

Cash, paper premium bonds and a gold pocket watch were stolen from inside the house, and a dark-coloured Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, with a registration ending PAU, was stolen from the driveway.

Hampshire Constabulary is asking anone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, to get in touch.

Call 101, quoting 44180476097, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.