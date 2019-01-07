Showroom to support wellbeing charity

A MENTAL health charity is set to benefit from a new business which is donating a percentage of its first takings.

Solent Mind Fareham and Gosport Wellbeing Service will get five per cent of profits made by Easy Bathrooms in the first four weeks of its new showroom in Speedfields Park in Fareham.

Manager Mike Fisk said: ‘We’ re very excited to be partnered with Solent Mind, they are an amazing organisation who have a strong mission statement.

‘They have achieved a lot with young people and their mental health in the local area and the services that they offer are life saving.’

The showroom, which has created four full-time jobs, is also running a 40 per cent off opening sale.

Caroline Payne from Solent Mind said: ‘It’s fantastic that this local business recognises and wants to support our work in the Fareham and Gosport area. Referrals are increasing every month and with the extra support from the showroom, it’ll allow us to reach out to more people.’