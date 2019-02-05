Have your say

Smyths Toys are holding a free LEGO event in their stores across the country later this month to celebrate the launch of The LEGO Movie 2.

Kids will be able to build their own LEGO creation in store before taking it home with them.

The LEGO Make & Take event takes place on Saturday February 16, just before the start of the half-term week.

Smyths Toys have stores in Park Gate near Fareham and at Bradbeers Retail Park in Hedge End.

The event is free to attend – and you all to have to do is turn up from 9am. It will only carry on while stocks last though, so make sure you’re quick if you’re heading out the shops!

The LEGO Movie 2 is being released in the UK on February 8.

For people further afield there are Smyths Toys stores in Farnborough, Crawley and Reading.

To find your nearest local store go to the Smyths Toys website.