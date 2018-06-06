Society remembers school founder

Have your say

MEMBERS of a society have gathered to pay tribute to the founder of a school.

Those in The Society of Old Priceans gathered in the churchyard of St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Osborn Road, Fareham, on Sunday.

A service was held led by the society’s president Patrick Nobes. It remembered the founder of the school, William Price.

The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mrs Susan Bayford, put down a wreath at the ceremony. Price’s School was founded at Fareham in 1721.

The William Price Charitable Trust continues to support education in the borough.