Step in Time dance show raises cash for charity 

A DANCE show which was performed in Fareham last month not only wowed the crowds, but also made a lot of money for charity.

Children from Sandra’s Dance Studio performed ‘Step In Time’ at Sarisbury Green Community Centre last month – with a total of 55 children between the ages of two and 18 performing for three nights.

Based on the story of Mary Poppins, the show was cho reographed and produced by Sandra and Mandy Oakley, with Rita Oakley organising all the costumes.

The three performances managed to raise £500 for Make A Wish, a charity that helps to make dreams come true for sick children.