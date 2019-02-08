Have your say

A FALLEN tree is causing disruptions on a major train line in our region.

The line between Fareham and Eastleigh is currently blocked as a result and South Western Railway are warning of delays and cancellations for the next couple of hours.

Storm Erik has brought gusts of over 50mph to our region, with yellow weather warnings in place across the area including in Portsmouth.

Commuters are being warned that disruption is expected on the line between Eastleigh and Fareham until 5pm today.

SWR have tweeted: ‘Due to a tree blocking the railway between Eastleigh and Fareham the line is blocked.

‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 17:00 08/02.'

The Met Office has warned that the winds will be strong enough to cause travel disruption today.

With the yellow weather warning in place until 8pm tonight – so expect bad weather during your evening commute.