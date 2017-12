A BOAT that was found adrift in Fareham Creek has been secured, but it is down to the council to bring it ashore.

HM Coastguard was called to the creek at 11am on Thursday after reports that the vessel was leaking fuel.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: ‘Nobody was on board the vessel and it turned out that it wasn’t leaking fuel.

‘It has been secured but it is in the hands of the council to move it.’