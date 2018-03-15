Suella hails success of Fareham’s apprenticeship fair

Have your say

AN MP has said education is ‘crucial’ for job opportunities as she hailed the success of an apprenticeship fair.

Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, said the fair had helped people.

She said: ‘Education and training are absolutely crucial to unlocking opportunities and achieving the satisfaction and security of a fulfilling job.

‘It can be difficult to find a job or the right training if you don’t know what opportunities are out there, if you haven’t been in work for some time, or if you’re looking to change direction.

‘Real jobs for real people were advertised on the day, alongside training programmes and apprenticeship schemes.’

Allan Packer managing director of Silver Lining, which sponsored the event, said: ‘At Silver Lining, we have long supported the apprenticeship scheme, by developing roles within IT, graphic design, accounting and human resources.’

The event was held at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on March 8.

Jane Lamer, from Fareham College, explained why the college supported the event.

She said: ‘We’ve built relationships with employers large and small to support long-term careers for apprentices of all ages in a wide range of professions.”