Summer scheme will make return to town

A WEEKLY scheme designed to broaden the horizons of young people in a town has returned for the summer.

‘Thumbs Up Thursday’ will be taking place every week in Fareham until August 30, with a series of free activities including Lego building, arts and crafts, a petting farm and circus skills.

Every activity is being held at the Performance Podium in West Street, from 10am-1pm.

The events are part of a whole summer of activities organised by the council for children in the holidays.

Executive member for leisure and community Cllr Sue Bell said: ‘Thursday will be a fun day in Fareham town centre during the summer holidays, with lots of new activities on offer.

‘Everyone Active, who manage our two leisure centres will also be getting involved, running games and competitions every week.’

For more information about the activities taking place, go to fareham.gov.uk/summerguide.