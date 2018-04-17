Takeaway donates takings to charity

CASH taken at a takeaway will be donated to charity, its owner has said.

Abu-Suyeb Tanzam, owner of the Gandhi in Anjou Crescent, Fareham, will hand over all proceeds from one night to Cancer Research UK, and two charities chosen by the mayor of Fareham, Councillor Geoff Fazackarley.

The charity evening is set to take place on Monday, April 30.

Customers have helped Mr Tanzam raise around £5,000 for Cancer Research UK over the years. He holds the fundraising night each year. The mayor will open the takeaway on April 30 at 5pm.