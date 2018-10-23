Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint after picking three men up in Fareham

A MAN threatened a taxi driver with a knife and stole his cash in an early hours of the morning incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver, who picked up three men from Wickham Road in Fareham, was later robbed at knifepoint at 1.50am on Monday, October 22.

The driver was robbed in Hedge End, after the men asked him to take them to Grange Road at about 1.30am, when they got in the car.

The man with the knife threatened the driver and demanded money from him.

He is described as white, in his 30s, and he was wearing a red baseball cap, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a man matching this description with two other men on Wickham Road in Fareham, or Grange Road in Hedge End, or nearby these areas around the times stated.

In addition, they would like to speak to anyone who may have been driving through these areas at these times and may have caught something on dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180396728, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.