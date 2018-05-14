Tea room at adult service centre in Fareham given makeover for community

A TEA room for use by the Fareham community and adults with special needs has been given a makeover by willing volunteers.

Acts of Kindness (AOK) Solent arranged for 10 members of the community to transform the summerhouse at Bath Lane Day Centre, Fareham, into a tea room.

AOK Tea House Makeover - Volunteers Chris Clemson and Jonno Rowlinson fixing new skirtings to the old summer house''Picture: Vernon Nash (180384-0273)

Those with special needs using the day service are being trained by staff to take orders and make and serve cups of tea, as they get ready to engage with the community.

Lorraine Jakeway, day opportunities manager at the centre, said those being trained are ‘really excited’ about the new project.

‘It’s really important the way we work that we link with the community,’ said the 62-year-old.

‘They’re really excited about this and are already training with staff to be able to take orders and make cups of tea.

AOK Tea House Makeover - Organiser Kerry Snuggs and volunteer Paula Glenn paint the inside of the old summer house'Picture: Vernon Nash (180384-0269) PPP-180513-082942006

‘This is a way to invite people from outside in which is important.

‘It’s difficult to do that within an operational day centre, but to have something separate outside, that’s going to look lovely as a tea room, and to be able to ask people to visit, is going to be great.

‘We are so grateful to Acts of Kindness and we’re hoping to work with them in the future.’

The centre provides day services for adults with special needs, by offering activities and teaching new skills.

Kerry Snuggs, 39, is the founder of AOK. Speaking about what the group does, she said: ‘We help people in communities, organise projects, encourage organisations with facilities to get involved with those projects, and so much more.

‘Those helping are different members of the community who have volunteered to put their time forward, after I put the shout out on social media.

‘We’ve laid down flooring inside, painted inside and outside and we’re going to make the room really chintzy, and give it that real tea room feel.’

Wickes, Homebase and Elliot Building Services in Fareham donated the resources needed to do the painting and decorating.

Chris Clemson, 46 and from North End, is one of the volunteers who took part. He said: ‘Acts of Kindness supported me when I moved into my new home a few weeks back. I’ve got an autistic six-year-old and I’m a full-time father and I needed help to get in there quite quickly.

‘The group sent people round to help me so I want to re-pay the help given to me - without it I’d probably still be moving stuff in.

‘I’m quite happy to get involved with stuff like this, it’s a worthwhile cause and very rewarding.’