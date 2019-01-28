Ted will become therapy pooch after waking owner from coma

A RESCUE dog who woke his owner from a coma is set to help even more people.

Teddy, who was adopted from the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark, amazed staff at Southampton General Hospital when he woke his owner Andy Szasz from a medically-induced coma in December 2016.

Civil engineer Andy had been admitted to intensive care with pneumonia having overcome bowel cancer. He was placed into a medically induced coma and wife, Estelle, sought special permission from the staff to allow her to bring in his beloved pet for a visit.

She believes his barking encouraged Andy to wake three days earlier than expected.

The five-year-old schnauzer-poodle cross has now become qualified as a Pets As Therapy dog and he will be able to visit patients in hospitals and hospices as well as people in care homes and schools across the country.

Andy said: ‘Ted is such a remarkable little dog in many ways. He really stole my heart when we first met.

‘I always tell people I rescued Ted and Ted rescued me. We certainly do have a special bond.’