This Fareham butcher has won a hat-trick of national awards

A BUTCHER’S counter is celebrating after receiving commendations for three of its products at a national award scheme.

Three products from Owton’s butchery, based at Garsons of Titchfield, won stars at the Great Taste Awards 2018, meaning they can now display the coveted black and gold accreditation mark at the butchery counter.

Owton’s Traditional Faggots and its Chalcroft Farm Burger, a product that for the first time had a chance at the Great Taste Awards, earned two out of three stars, an incredible achievement that the judges said was ‘above and beyond delicious.’

They agreed that the gluten-free burger, which is made from chuck steak and brisket, was a ‘well thought out and executed burger’ and the complementary mustard seeds gave ‘dimension of flavour’.

Owton’s black pudding, which was a veteran of the Great Taste Awards, was also commended with one star for its ‘fantastic flavour’.

All three products impressed the judges with their balance of seasoning and spices and that, said Owton’s director John Harding, is the secret to their success.

He said: ‘We are delighted that our products have received the Great Taste Award stars which acknowledge the very best in food and drink.

‘It gives our customers even more confidence in buying Owton’s meat products which are based on family recipes.

‘We create our own herb and spice mixes and the secret is to grind the spices freshly for each batch of product. It’s not a process that can be rushed.’

John and his team are now looking forward to next year.

He said: ‘Our products are veterans of the Great Taste Awards and we will definitely be entering again next year. Customers coming to our butchery counter at Garsons recognise the Great Taste stars as an endorsement of quality.’

Every year, the Great Taste Awards celebrate the best in food and drink, and this year a panel of 500 judges carried out blind-tastings of 12,600 products.

Family-owned Owton’s has been supplying the Hampshire area since 1976, with a farming and butchery heritage going back more than 600 years. In 2015, the business was named Supreme Champion at the Q Guild Smithfield Awards – the highest accolade a Q Butcher can achieve.