AFTER a family holiday trip which left 17-stone Joanne Collins too embarrassed to go swimming, she embarked on a journey of weight loss.

Now six-and-a-half stone lighter thanks to The 1:1 Diet from Cambridge Weight Plan, she is celebrating helping more than 250 people lose nearly 100 stone since she swapped careers from a hotel manager to a CWP consultant.

Joanne Collins after losing six-and-a-half stone

The 48-year-old from Sarisbury Green said: ‘I decided to lose weight after a horrid trip to Centre Parcs with friends and family where I was too embarrassed to go swimming as I was over 17 stone.

‘I lost six-and-a-half stone with The 1:1 Diet from Cambridge Weight Plan in six months about three years ago and now I have been a full-time consultant for 20 months and believe I have helped over 250 people lose nearly 100 stone.’

The-mother-of-two, who has one-to-one private clinics at the House of Trinity Salon, recently won two company awards and will be rewarded with a five-day trip to Cyprus.

She said: ‘I was awarded the highly sought after Sales Champion 2018 and also the Highly Commended Award 2018 for what I have achieved in growing my business.

‘The trip will also have a special connection for me as I actually lived in Cyprus in the 1990s but have never been back. I can’t wait to be the unofficial tour guide on the trip with my fellow winners.’

Joanne, affectionately known as Coach Collins, wants to carry on inspiring her clients, family and friends to take up healthy lifestyles including her husband Mark who will be joining her as a consultant this year.

She added: ‘As a mother to two young boys I believe it is paramount that I set a good example to them so they do not have health or weight issues into adulthood.’