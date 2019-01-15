This is when Lidl in Whiteley will open its new store 

CUSTOMERS are being invited to attend the opening ceremony of a new supermarket.

Lidl in Rookery Avenue in Whiteley will open its doors on Thursday, January 31 with a ribbon cutting at 8am with Councillor Mike Evans, chairman of Whiteley Town Council.

Product samples will be offered throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

The new store features an in-store bakery.

It has also created up to 40 new jobs.

Regional head of property, James Mitchell said: ‘We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Whiteley.

‘It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.’



