Thousands flock to fete and raise cash 

MORE than £4,000 was raised for charity at an annual village fete.

Meon Valley Lion’s Club held its annual fete in Swanmore on Saturday, July 14.

The day, which attracted more than 1,500 visirtors, saw performances from Swanmore College’s jazz band, Roynon Dance, Contraband and the Soberton Strummers. The Haven Falconry also put on a flying display.

The traditional fete also saw many classic cars and bikes on show, which took part in a cavalcade beforehand.

Club president Sheila Campbell said: ‘We’ve organised the Swanmore Fete for many years now as part of our commitment to community involvement in the Meon Valley, so it’s great that the villagers respond so generously and support our charitable work.’

Income generated from gate receipts, sponsorships, advertising and a raffle meant saw £4,500 raised for a number of charities.