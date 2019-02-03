Thousands raised from Burns Night bash

Have your say

HUNDREDS of people turned up to a Burns Night bash and raised thousands of pounds for a charity.

The Rainbow Centre based in Fareham raised over £7,000 at their fifth annual Burns Night at Ferneham Hall which saw guests greeted with traditional bagpipes and a tot of whisky.

Organiser Kelle Russell said: ‘We are so grateful to everyone that came along and supported the event.’

The Rainbow Centre supports children and adults with cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis in the Solent region.