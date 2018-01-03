Tickets for Portchester festival to go on sale next week

Have your say

ORGANISERS behind this year’s Festival of Portchester have voiced their excitement ahead of the tickets going on sale online next week.

The festival will be taking place on Sunday, April 29, raising money for Children with Cancer UK.

X-Factor finalists Tracy Leanne, Talia Dean and Rai-Ellie Williams will be performing on the main stage, with a second stage for children’s performers like RFG magic.

Head organiser Penny Tribe said: ‘To be doing something this big for such a worthy cause is really exciting.

‘I have been planning this for four months, so we are close to being ready but there is still a fair bit to do.’

Tickets will cost £4 for adults, £3 for children and £2 for carers and those living at a PO12 address. Under 3s go free.

Tickets will go on sale on Eventbrite on January 9.