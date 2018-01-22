Town MP discusses fishing at monthly surgery event

Have your say

FISHING in Solent waters and the prospect of new sporting facilities were hot topics at an MP’s recent surgery session.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes hosted her surgery session in the town’s Tesco store in Quay Street last week.

The MP hosts surgeries once a month – with the purpose of helping constituents with individual issues such as pensions and local issues such as roads and housing.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘My surgeries are a great opportunity for local people to talk to me about any issues affecting them.

‘I would urge anyone interested in coming along to my next session to email me on suella@suellafernandes.co.uk.’

Details for her next surgery have not yet been announced.