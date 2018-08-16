Training for waste company 

DRIVERS from a waste management firm got on their bikes to get a cyclist’s view of the road in a safety awareness course.

A team of 75 from L&S Waste Management in Fareham took part in the new Safe Urban Driver training course, run by Fleet Source. The course raises awareness of vulnerable road users and educates drivers about techniques to operate safely on busy roads.

The training sessions are part of a programme at L&S Waste as it works toward the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme Silver Level and CLOCS accreditation - the national standard in road safety for construction logistics. L&S has committed £250,000 to achieve the new safety standards.

Managing director Mick Balch said: ‘It’s a significant investment, however it provides reassurance that our operation is run on sound principles.’