Travellers pitch up at Fareham Leisure Centre

TRAVELLERS have been ordered to leave the grounds of a leisure centre after a seven-strong fleet of vehicles pitched up.

Three campervans, three cars and one caravan arrived at Fareham Leisure Centre yesterday at 5.15pm.

Travellers at Fareham Leisure Centre on August 20

Staff at the centre alerted Fareham Borough Council.

The authority has served the travellers notice to leave the site.

Its leader, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: 'They have been told to leave by the council and an enforcement team will be on-site this morning.

‘They were given a letter last night saying they have to leave.

‘This is a continual problem because the government has failed to make trespassing a criminal offence.’

He added: ‘We’re having to go through the same old rigmarole – serving letters and potentially going to court.

‘And after all that, there’s the appalling mess left behind afterwards.’