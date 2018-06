Have your say

THREE people have been taken to QA Hospital in Cosham with minor injuries, following a two-car collision on Portsdown Hill Road, near Fort Nelson.

The road (B2177) was shut as police and ambulance services were called to the scene shortly before 1pm.

A Ford and a Vauxhall were involved in the incident, and officers have now left the scene, near Portchester.

Two ambulances were sent to the collision, with three patients taken to hospital.