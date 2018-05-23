Volunteer band plays for town’s new mayor

A VOLUNTEER band played an alternative track during a mayoral procession.

The HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band provided the musical accompaniment during the Mayor Making Ceremony in Fareham.

The event, which took place in Ferneham Hall, saw Councillor Mrs Susan Bayford inaugurated as the Mayor for the year 2018/2019.

Band Colour Sergeant Dave Edwards said: ‘After playing in the visiting dignitaries and invited guests into the hall for the annual Mayor Making Ceremony with suitable background music, the band heralded the arrival of the Mayoral Procession with something slightly different and unexpected to the gathered congregation, with ‘I am the One and Only’ by Chesney Hawkes.

‘Not an expected choice for such a regal procession, I grant you, but nonetheless it gained the approval of the gathered dignitaries and seemed to fit the opening sequence of events.

‘This choice of music was not too dissimilar to the retiring Mayor’s choice which had to be, of course, ‘My Way.’’