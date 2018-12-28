Warsash blogger overwhelmed by support for bullying and mental health post

BEING bullied at school is something many pupils experience at one time or another – but one blogger has shared the long-term mental scars his school bullies left him with and turned it into a source of support.

Nathan Clifford from Warsash started blogging recently about his battle with mental health since he was a child and was left overwhelmed by support for his latest post on bullying.

The 29-year-old said: ‘I wrote this blog on the back on Anti Bullying Week. It was never intended to be as open as this, but it just came out.

‘When reflecting on what I had written. I very nearly hit the delete button, but managed to get the courage to publish it.’

Nathan’s post entitled ‘School Halls Were Battlegrounds’ described in detail how his 11-year-old self felt when he was bullied

Extracts read: ‘From a very early age at school, I was bullied mercilessly, both physically and mentally, and it was a prolonged trauma that has rewired the way my brain works and shaped the way I view myself today.

‘Being bullied is one of the loneliest places to be; it doesn’t just destroy you. It isolates you.

‘I reinvented myself at college, as many people do. But the feeling of being an imposter never really faded. I always felt like a fraud, like any minute now, they’d realise who I really was and what I really deserved.

‘I hope no one ever has to go through what I went through. I hope we can all start looking a little harder for the people that hide. After all, I never succeeded in making myself disappear completely.’

Nathan's honest post struck a chord with people from around the world who have had similar experiences and feelings.

He said: ‘Since sharing the story, the support and encouragement has meant the world to me. I have had a few people reach out, from both sides, the bullied and the bullies, and say how much it has resonated with them and had an impact.

‘They have said how the story of hiding my experiences will make them look a little harder at people that may be hiding and open themselves up to being a source of support.’

Nathan, who now works at Southern Health using his patient experience to improve services, hopes his blog will help just one person.

He added: ‘I have had parents ask what they could do to ensure their children do not go through the same.

‘A number of people say that I should try and share this story more widely, as it may be a source of comfort and insight to a lot of people and may even encourage people to reach out to those that they think may also be in the same position I was – I think that would be amazing beyond words.’

To read Nathan’s blog visit mebyexperience.blogspot.com/