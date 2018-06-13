WATCH: Smoke billows from derelict Hampshire hotel after blaze

Have your say

This drone footage shows how firefighters battled to control a blaze at a derelict Hampshire hotel.

Southsea and Fareham fire stations were called out on Monday night to extinguish the ‘well-alight’ former Upland Park Hotel and Conference Centre in Droxford, near Bishop’s Waltham, part of which is now destroyed.

Alex Thwaites flew his drone over the scene to capture pictures and video of the fire.

A Fareham fire spokesman said it was not clear how the fire started.

It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Picture and video credit: Alex Thwaites (www.instagram.com/alexthwaites)