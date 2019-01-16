WATCH: Smoke billows into the sky as crews seek to control barn fire near Fareham

Have your say

FIRE crews that have been tackling a barn blaze near Fareham for over an hour say the fire is now under control.

Four crews and two water carriers were called out to Spurlings Farm this evening at 8.19pm.

Fire at Spurlings Farm. Portchester Fire Station

In a tweet Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Our crews are dealing with a barn fire in #Fareham this evening.

‘We have four fire engines and two water carriers in attendance.

‘The fire is under control and our presence will be scaled down shortly.’

