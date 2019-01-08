WELBORNE needs a train station.

That is the message following a study, carried out by Network Rail and commissioned by Fareham Borough Council, concluded a new station at the 6,000 home development would be ‘well used’ and ‘technically feasible’.

Councillors for Fareham North, which is where the site earmarked for Welborne currently falls, Pamela Bryant and Louise Clubley have told The News that they think a train station is needed.

Councillor Bryant said: ‘I think it is very important for the area and it will be excellent news for everyone without a doubt.

The only thing is I am not sure it will be put in the plans before a significant amount of building has taken place.’

READ MORE: Warning issued that time is ticking on plan to improve junction 10 of M27 for new town Welborne

But initial worst-case scenario cost estimates are between £19m, for the first phase which would include a single station platform serving the current single line, and £78m, for this to be double tracked with two platforms serving the station at a later date.

The report details that no funding will be available from either Network Rail or South Western Railway and any cash would need to come from local public sources such as the Borough Council or the Solent LEP.

Councillor Clubley said: ‘I am also fully supportive of a new train station at Welborne, but would like to find out further clarification on where the funding is coming from.’

There is also a possibility for contributions from Highways England if the scheme is able to demonstrate reduced traffic on the M27.

A Highways England spokesman said: ‘Enhancements to rail facilities always have the potential to help improve the performance of our roads and reduce congestion.

‘A new station to serve Welborne and the surrounding area could have a positive impact on future traffic flow once the housing development is complete.’

WANT MORE: Join The News Fareham Facebook group for more stories

The plans for Welborne also include shops, a health centre and three primary schools.

It comes as Hampshire County Council raise concerns over the Junction 10 plans being in place to coincide with the smart motorway upgrade for the M27.