Wetherspoon to axe champagne ahead of Brexit

Wetherspoon is set to axe champagne from its menu ahead of Brexit.

The pub giant has announced that it will focus on selling more drinks from British and Non-EU manufacturers as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

French champagne will be replaced on the menu by other sparkling wines and German wheat beers are also facing the chop but Swedish cider Kopparberg will still be available.

Read More: Wetherspoon to close down social media accounts after trolling of MPs

Wetherpoon’s founder Tim Martin was a vocal supporter of leaving the European during the referendum campaign in 2016.

The chain operates hundreds of pubs across the country, including ones in Portsmouth, Fratton, Gosport, Cosham, Waterlooville and Fareham.

Read More: Wetherspoon diners stunned as chain pulls steak from the menu

The pub giant announced earlier this year that it would be shutting down its social media accounts for its head office and all its pubs.