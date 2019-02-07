FAREHAM MP Suella Braverman faced mocking online after tweeting a picture from her Brexit Q&A session.

Over 100 residents attended the event last week which allowed members of the audience to ask questions to Mrs Braverman and say why they voted to Leave or Remain in June 2016.

But after the session, which was broadcast on BBC Panorama programme called ‘Brexit: Who’s in Charge?’, Mrs Braverman’s tweet saw twitter users such as comedian Jennifer Saunders and Holby City actor Catherine Russell question the age of the audience.

Writer and presenter Danny Wallace commented: ‘Which hospice was this please?’ while twitter user Paola Thomas wrote: ‘I’ve hosted bigger dinner parties. They usually include some people under the age of 85 too. Aren’t you embarrassed to Tweet this?’

Following the event, Mrs Braverman said: ‘Many comments made on Twitter were highly ignorant, and in some instances, offensive.

‘The demographic of those present is irrelevant, and it is ironic that many ardent Remainers on Twitter who say they oppose Brexit on the grounds of xenophobia, race or age then make such judgemental comments.

Others tweeted about the advertising of the event.

John Ayling tweeted: ‘Was this open meeting advertised? I cant see anything on your twitter page’ with user martinehillb replying to his thread with: ‘Had no idea this was going on... when and where was this advertised???’

In response Mrs Braverman told The News: ‘The Brexit Q&A event on Friday was at full capacity and attracted residents from across the Fareham constituency with a wide range of views. It was advertised to constituents in the local papers and through my newsletter.’

She also said it was an opportunity to explain her position on Brexit and why she voted against the Withdrawal Agreement in January.

In November, she resigned her post as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union in protest over the deal being negotiated.

She added: ‘It was very insightful and enjoyable to meet local residents and discuss the current Brexit situation with them. As we reach the most crucial stage in the Brexit process, MPs should consult with their constituents and take on board their comments or concerns.

‘All tickets for the event were snapped up very quickly which shows the eagerness of local residents to discuss Brexit. This was the third Brexit Q&A that I’ve hosted in Fareham and I hope to be holding another one soon.

‘I encourage all those who are interested to attend a future event to sign up to my newsletter via my website.’