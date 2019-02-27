A NURSERY has vowed to become plastic free in order to save their children’s future.

Woodlands Early Roots nursery in Sarisbury will only use reusable water bottles, plates, bowls, cups and cutlery and completely avoiding single-use plastic options.

Manager Clare Moore, said: ‘We are extremely passionate about making a difference in our community and playing our part to save our children’s planet.’

Councillor Simon Martin with Alice from Woodlands Early Roots nursery,

The nursery has now signed up to Fareham Borough Council’s single use plastic campaign and sent the authority a poster of the efforts it has been making including wider sustainability and waste prevention issues, by using flannels instead of wipes and reducing their use of paper wipes by almost a third within a month of commencing their innovative.

Clare said: ‘We saw the council’s single-use plastic campaign and wanted to show them all the great things that we are doing to reduce our carbon footprint.

‘We are looking forward to supporting the council’s campaign throughout the year with a variety of events. We are embracing our new motto; reduce, reuse and recycle.’

As a thank you for their hard work, executive member for Streetscene Councillor Simon Martin visited the nursery to give them a ‘Give Plastic the Push’ goody bag.

Cllr Martin said: ‘I was thrilled to be able to meet the little ones and the staff at Woodlands nursery.

‘It’s inspiring to see people, especially our younger generations, engaging with our campaign and recognising the importance of reducing Single Use Plastic.

‘We hope this encourages more residents to get involved and tell us what they’re doing in the Borough.’

The council’s campaign launched in October last year with the aim to reduce the amount of single-use plastic being thrown away in the borough.

As well as phasing out their own use of single-use plastics, the local authority is also looking to introduce a policy for leases and licences for catering concessions, commercial properties and community centres to reduce their use of plastics.

An engagement officer has also been working with schools,businesses and other groups across the borough providing tips on how they can reduce their plastic use.

For more details visit fareham.gov.uk/sup.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​