Youngsters invited to enjoy game of petanque

A PETANQUE club is welcoming young people to attend free sessions this summer.

Portchester Petanque Club wants to encourage young people over the age of seven to try petanque and raise more awareness of the continental family game.

The club holds free have-a-go sessions every Saturday morning from 9.30am until 11am as well as every Tuesday evening from 5.45pm until 7pm.

Vice chairman of The Portchester Petanque Club, Bill Wright, said: ‘You will not know if you like the game unless you try it.

‘I would encourage young people to participate, especially with the school holidays coming up.’

The game is also known as boule in France, and the objective of the game is to score points by having boules closer to the target than your opponent after all boules have been thrown.

This is achieved by rolling boules closer to the target, called a cochonnet, or by hitting the opponent’s boules away from the target, while standing inside a circle with both feet on the ground.

Children under 16 can have a free membership at the club, whereas adults can have one after three visits.

Bill added: ‘The more children come, the more sessions could be arranged.

‘I just want to raise awareness of this game as it doesn’t seem to be well known in the UK so far.’

The club has been in the area for 31 years and is well established with almost 100 members.

Portchester has also been running hospitality events to local businesses and organisations for the last four years.

The club is located on Westlands Grove, Portchester, just opposite the Portchester Community Centre.

To attend one of the sessions, contact Bill Wright on (023) 9235 9426 for club to arrange the equipment.

The club is also looking for a sponsor, with businesses welcome to make contact.