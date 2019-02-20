Your chance to work with borough council

COMPANIES and tradespeople are being invited to apply for a new tender opportunity with Fareham Borough Council.

The authority is opening the floor to local firms to help manage its Responsive Repairs contract, which would see them responsible for looking after thousands of homes and buildings in the borough.

It is expected the contract will run for the next five years and is open to a host of trades, including carpenters, electricians, bricklayers, plumbers, roofers and decorators.

Call 01329 236100 or visit tinyurl.com/y3wxlrlp to learn more.