Gosport’s Bridgemary Carnival has been hailed as a 'fabulous day’.

Hundreds turned out for this year’s Bridgemary Carnival at the weekend – with a procession providing a beautiful sea of colour through the streets.

The chair of the carnival association, Lesley Ward, has thanked those who helped to make it happen.

