An eggcellent appeal for chocolate

A FUNERAL director has launched an appeal to deliver Easter eggs to children with cerebral palsy.

Ruby Funerals Ltd, based in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent, has launched an appeal to help the Rainbow Centre in Fareham, with plans to deliver Easter Eggs to every youngster at the centre.

Owner Michelle Peskett said: ‘The cognitive education is something that really resonated with us, so we contacted them about using them for our appeal.

‘The Rainbow Centre is perfect because we want to help young people, but also help a local charity. Anything we can to do support them is really important, so we urge people to help us out.’

To support the appeal people can drop off Easter eggs in either the Stoke Road or Lee-on-the-Solent branches.