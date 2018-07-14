Annual vehicle rally returning to Gosport next month

A RALLY raising money for the mayor’s charities will be held next month.

On Monday, August 27, the annual Gosport Vehicle Rally will be held in Stokes Bay, with more than 1,000 people expected to turn up on the day.

Now in its 65th year, the rally sees an assortment of classic cars, motorbikes and military vehicles.

Rotarian Ray Drake said: ‘It is a vehicle rally, not a classic car show. There are classes for all cars from pre-1945 to 1991 and even later. Minis have a class of their own.

‘Motorcycles are split, up to 499cc and over 500cc, so all the mods and rockers have space to show off their chrome, lights and the hogs’ sheer brute strength.

‘While the family petrolheads drool over the cars there will be something for the other members with children’s entertainment, a coffee van, ice cream van, burger van and Fallen Acorn Brewery will run a beer tent.’

For more information about the rally in Stokes Bay, people can email raydrake@talktalk.net.