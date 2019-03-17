Arson probe launched after fire at Fort Gilkicker in Gosport

Have your say

AN ARSON probe has been launched after a fire at a fort in Gosport.

Fire crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were called out to Fort Gilkicker last night to deal with the blaze that destroyed a wooden shed.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.26pm on Saturday March 16 to a report of a fire at a disused wooden shed at Fort Gilkicker in Gosport.

‘Officers and colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

‘The shed was completely burnt out.

‘The incident is being treated as arson.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190092488.

Fort Gilkicker is currently abandoned although there are plans to restore it and turn it into apartments.

It is a Grade II listed building and was built between 1863 and 1871.