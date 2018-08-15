Attorney General will not intervene over Gosport hospital deaths

THE Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC will not intervene in a call for prosecutions over the hundreds of ‘shortened lives’ at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

Bridget Devine-Reeves, 42, launched a petition calling for justice and has won more than 100,000 signatories. Her 88-year-old grandmother Elsie Devine died at the hospital in November 1999.

An Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman said: ‘The Attorney General expresses his sincere sympathies to the family of Elsie Devine for their loss and continued wait for justice.

‘Whilst the Attorney General is accountable to parliament for the CPS’s work, they are operationally independent and therefore he cannot intervene on an individual case or direct inquiries regardless of the circumstances.’