Awards for sheltered housing schemes 

TWO sheltered housing schemes have been voted among the best in the country.

Gosport’s Melrose Gardens and Elizabeth Court picked up awards in the national Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) Awards 2019.

The two schemes, run by the Thorngate Churcher Trust, were two of 300 schemes to win a top prize out of the almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes or developments nationwide.

Thorngate chief executive Anne Taylor said: ‘We are committed to providing the very best accommodation and to provide our residents with the comfort and security of their own home but with warden support.

EAC chief executive John Galvin added: ‘Specialist housing for older people plays a significant role in helping them stay independent for longer. The security, support and great communities have a positive impact and reduce the need for NHS services.’