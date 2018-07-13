‘Binge-drinking’ Gosport man in court for smashing a window with a watering can 

A MAN who threw a watering can through another man’s window before verbally abusing him has appeared in court for his crimes.

Jordan Macauley, 24 from Old Road, Gosport, was charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and using abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Judge Anthony Holloway heard of how on Sunday, June 24, the defendant had been drinking before the incident, which took place at about 7pm.

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Macauley pleaded guilty to both charges as he stood in the dock.

John Naylor, mitigating, said: ‘He had been binge drinking and got very drunk.

‘He accepts that he smashed the window – he’s been in touch with the owners of the property since and said to them that he’s happy to pay for it.

‘He also admits that he probably said things that he shouldn’t have said.

'What he wants to do now is repair the damage; he knows the owners personally, by chance, and would like to compensate for his actions.’

Macauley was sentenced to pay a total of £600, plus a surcharge of £85.