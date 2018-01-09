Body of Gosport man who died in Syria now due to be repatriated tomorrow

THE body of a man killed after going to fight Islamic State in Syria is due to be repatriated tomorrow.

Family of Ollie Hall were due to meet the 24-year-old Gosport man’s body as he was returned today. But they are now expecting this to take place tomorrow.

His mother Jane Lyndon, 53, of Lee-on-the-Solent, has paid tribute to him and clarified he died after going to check a refugee’s home, not while clearing mines.

She said she is ‘proud of Ollie and he is our hero’ but would not want a family to go through the same.